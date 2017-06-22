Tonight is the Night; The Drive – 06/22/17

June 22, 2017 9:14 AM
HOUR 1:

658533404 1 Tonight is the Night; The Drive 06/22/17

Dave and Kayte talk the NBA Draft, the Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors, and the LaMarcus Aldridge trade rumors for Morning Brew. Then, statistical proof that the Warriors have hurt the NBA. Finally, the Oakland Raiders are close to a deal with Derek Carr.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

630215802 Tonight is the Night; The Drive 06/22/17

Dave and Kayte continue the Sacramento Kings speculation and how they could be involved in the Porzingis or Aldridge rumors. Then, Threefer Madness NBA Draft & trade rumors edition. Also, breaking news involving Derek Carr and his contract situation plus the hosts share their mock top 10 for tonight’s draft.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

627737886 Tonight is the Night; The Drive 06/22/17

Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to talk about his future and his approach to free agency. Then, an update on the Sacramento Kings draft party tonight and response to the Collison interview. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here:

