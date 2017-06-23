Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson Subpoenaed In Pie-Throwing Case

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson has been subpoenaed in a trial for a man accused of hitting him with a pie.

CBS13’s Steve Large reports that Johnson and his wife Michelle Rhee were served with the subpoenas at Sacramento International Airport.

1/2 Kevin Johnson and Michelle Rhee served subpoena at Sac International re: new pie-throwing hearing. Attorney for pie-thrower will ask… — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 23, 2017

2/2 about force of impact and have ability to ask Johnson under oath about credibility of testimony, including history of past allegations. — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 23, 2017

The attorney for the defendant, Sean Thompson, is expected to ask about the force of impact from the pie and will have the ability to ask Johnson under oath about the credibility of testimony, including history of past allegations.

Thompson is accused of hitting Johnson with a pie in the face in September. He says he planned the pie throwing in September as an act of civil disobedience, saying he felt pressure to do something because he believes the mayor didn’t do enough for the homeless and was too focused on the Golden 1 Center.

Thompson’s lawyers had tried to subpoena Johnson in that case, but were unable to find him.

In May, Thompson faced felony assault and misdemeanor battery charges, but a mistrial was declared when the jury deadlocked on May 15.

Earlier this month, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office decided to try him again, this time with two misdemeanor charges of assault and assault on a public official. He is due in court on Aug. 18.