Fox, Fox, Fox, Fox, Fox…:The Lo-Down – 6/23

June 23, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: De'Aaron Fox, Frank Mason, Harry Giles, Justin Jackson, NBA, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night’s draft, and the four picks coming to Sacramento.  Next, Jason Jones, KHTK NBA Inside/Sacramento Bee, came on to talk about the draft and preview free agency for the Kings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Show the guys talk about the NBA Draft overall, and what some teams will be looking to do in Free Agency.  Andrew Carter, Raleigh News and Observer, joined the guys to give some insight on Justin Jackson. Next, Jerry Tipton, Lexington Herald Leader, comes on to talk about De’aaron Fox, and what to expect from him.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the NBA draft, and what to expect from teams in the offseason.  After that the guys reviewed last night’s draft, and gave some predictions about free agency.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch