In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night's draft, and the four picks coming to Sacramento. Next, Jason Jones, KHTK NBA Inside/Sacramento Bee, came on to talk about the draft and preview free agency for the Kings.

In the second hour of the Show the guys talk about the NBA Draft overall, and what some teams will be looking to do in Free Agency. Andrew Carter, Raleigh News and Observer, joined the guys to give some insight on Justin Jackson. Next, Jerry Tipton, Lexington Herald Leader, comes on to talk about De'aaron Fox, and what to expect from him.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the NBA draft, and what to expect from teams in the offseason. After that the guys reviewed last night's draft, and gave some predictions about free agency.

