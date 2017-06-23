Swipe the Fox; The Drive – 06/23/17

June 23, 2017 9:18 AM
HOUR 1:

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk the Kings drafting De’Aaron Fox, trading the #10 pick for #15 & #20, and the Minnesota Timberwolves trading for Jimmy Butler on The Drive. Then, more on the Kings draft last night, previewing the summer league, and more. Finally, some LaVar and Lonzo Ball talk and the developing rivalry between the Ball and Fox families.

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte recap the great draft night for the Sacramento Kings before Threefer Madness featuring Vlade Divac, the Sacramento King front office, all the picks, and more. Then, Oliver Maroney of Dime Magazine joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the Sacramento Kings draft last night.

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to break down the NBA Draft and share a funny story that happened yesterday involving Kristaps Porzingis. Then, a segment devoted to potential free agency targets for the Kings. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

