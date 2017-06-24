Authorities: Texas Mom Left 2 Kids In Hot Car As Punishment

June 24, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: CHILD NEGLICT, Hot Car Death

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially said.

Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.

Parker County sheriff’s officials say she told investigators Friday that she found the kids playing in the car May 26 and then closed the door and left them inside when the 2-year-old refused to come out.

She acknowledged going back into the home west of Fort Worth, smoking marijuana and then napping for two or three hours.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s that day.

Online jail records don’t list an attorney for her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch