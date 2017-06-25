Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Sacramento

By Mario McKellop

One of the most underrated benefits of living in California is having direct access to the state’s incomparable fresh fruit. Produce harvested in the Golden State possess a luscious and succulent quality that can’t be matched. In particular, residents and visitors of America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital can take advantage are spoiled for choice when it comes to vibrant and delicious produce. But to make grocery shopping in the area a little easier, here are the five best places in Sacramento to get fresh fruit.

Jesse’s Farmers Market

3100 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 482-1702

www.yelp.com/biz/jesses-farmers-market-sacramento

One of Arden-Arcade’s best-kept secrets, Jesse’s Farmers Market is a charming family-owned one stop shop for fresh produce. Although run out of the cozy retail space, Jesse’s maintains a wide variety of exquisite fruits and veggies. It’s lemons, blueberries, kiwis, grapefruits and pineapples are crisp and delectable. And roughly half the price of the processed produce found at local corporate markets.

Taylor’s Market

2900 Freeport

Sacramento, CA 95818

(916) 443-6881

www.taylorsmarket.com

Taylor’s has provided the community with locally sourced, imported and specialty groceries for more than 50 years. As such, it’s a great place to find fresh seafood, artisanal cured meats, gourmet soft drinks and scrumptious European sweets. It also stocks a range of seasonally appropriate fresh fruit. For instance, in the summer, Taylor’s has plentiful quantities of delicious Mandarin Satsumas, Cara Cara oranges and honeyed tangerines on hand.

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op

2820 R St.

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 455-2667

www.sacfood.coop

Since its founding as a food buying club in the early 1970s, the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op has defined by two qualities. One, providing its members with equitably priced goods, and two, operating in accordance with a set of mutually agreed-upon social values. For the last 18 years, one of the cooperative’s cornerstone values has been stocking only organically grown produce. Consequently, Natural Foods patrons can rest assured that the market’s cherry tomatoes, yellow peaches and strawberries are high quality and free of pesticides, genetic modification and ionizing radiation.

Pedrick Produce

6850 Sievers Road

Dixon, CA 95620

(707) 678-1814

www.yelp.com/biz/pedrick-produce-dixon

Pedrick Produce has become a favorite for local fresh produce aficionados for its amazing selection, affordability and positively life-changing tamales. It’s a must-visit market for those interested in purchasing farm fresh zucchini, plums and bananas. And for those who want to buy lush and flavorful produce, but balk at playing chain store prices. It’s also a great place to find unusually candy, tasty dried fruits and a selection of bold and exotic hot sauces.

Yolo Fruit Stand

46710 Co Road 32B

Davis, CA 95618

(530) 753-7579

www.facebook.com/pages/Yolo-Fruit-Stand/105154326216609

Despite its name, the Yolo Fruit Stand has a lot more to offer than just fun fresh fruit. Visitors with a taste for the unusual will love its mint yogurt sodas, watermelon smoothies and Turkish sweetened apricots. That said, Yolo’s bread and butter are its varied and very appetizing produce. As its many dedicated customers are happy to attest, it’s the area’s go-to vendor for reasonably priced and mouthwatering cherries, watermelons, pears, limes and apples.