Crews Searching For Possible Drowning Victim Near Brannan Island State Park

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — Sacramento Sheriff’s Marine Detail, along with the US Coast Guard and Solano County Marine Detail and Dive Team are searching for a male that appeared to be drowning near Brannan Island State Park and Three Mile Island, on the Sacramento River.
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Tony Turnbull says the Sheriff’s Communication Center received the report of the male in distress a little before 2:30 PM.
Photos of the area show US Coast Guard Helicopters assisting in the search. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.