8 Injured After Man Drives Into LA Motel Swimming Pool

Wish Connectors Inaugural Mixer FundraiserOn June 21st at the Clunie Community Center Sacramento emerging leaders under the age of 45 who were interested in supporting the mission of Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada attended the Inaugural Mixer. Wish Connectors hosts quarterly fundraisers paired with brand new restaurants/bars as a twofer for attendees. And 100% of the money raised will go towards granting a wish for a deserving local child!