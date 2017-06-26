Missing Father Found Dead After Kayaking Trip Near Brannan Island

June 26, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: drowning, Rio Vista, Sacramento, U.S. Coast Guard

RIO VISTA (CBS13/AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says a 40-year-old father who went missing after his kayak flipped over was found dead.

The San Francisco man was kayaking with his 5-year-old daughter near a state park south of Sacramento on Sunday afternoon before the boat flipped over, causing them to go underwater. According to officials, the pair was not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the father carried his daughter on his shoulders until a jet skier spotted them and rescued the girl.

According to authorities, the man went underwater again after his daughter was safe and did not resurface.

His body was found later that day.

The man’s identity has not been released.

