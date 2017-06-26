Red Sox Showing Interest in Athletics’ RHP Sonny Gray

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
With the MLB trade deadline coming up in a near month, organizations are scrambling about the country looking for potential deals.
In the latest news from the East Bay, the Boston Red Sox are showing some interest in Oakland Athletics’ RHP Sonny Gray to help bolster their pitching rotation, per Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan Monday morning.
Passan reported that the club sent evaluators to his last two starts and are “keen for Gray.”
“Yes, Doug Fister looked fine Sunday, but the prospect of him being a long-term solution at the back end of the rotation isn’t nearly as appealing as adding Gray to a rotation with Chris Sale and a bunch of question marks.”
Gray is currently 3-3 with a 4.45 ERA. The A’s are 34-42 and in last place in the AL West while the Red Sox are 41-34 and tied for first place in the AL East.