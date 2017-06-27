2 Dead After Shooting Outside Stockton Bar

June 27, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Homicide, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man and a woman have died after a shooting in Stockton early Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 1800 block of W. Charter Way, outside of Lupitas Sports Bar.

Stockton police say officers responded to investigate a reported shooting a little after 2 a.m. and found two people outside the bar who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics took the man to the hospital, but he soon died from his injuries as well.

Authorities have not identified the two victims.

The suspects have only been described as two Hispanic males. No motive for the shooting has been identified by investigators at this point.

Anyone with information that would help the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.

