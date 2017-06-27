Best Flower Beds In Sacramento

By Christopher Millard

Spring has sprung, and with it all the blooms and the feels that come with it. From the State Capitol grounds to Land and McKinley parks and beyond, flower beds run riot in Sac town. California knows no bounds when it comes to flowers, and a body can peruse the local florets for days. Every item on this list is free and open to the public. Some are even open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So, here’s a guide to must see flower displays near you.

William Land Park

15th Ave. and Land Park Drive

Sacramento, CA 95818

www.cityofsacramento.org

Do NOT let the name fool you. William Land Park may be landscaped to the nines with rocks, but it also has everything else to boot. Established as part of the Works Progress Administration in 1940, the park is a piece of American history. It’s munificence has withstood the test of time. Wedged between Fairytale Land and the Sacramento Zoo, Land Park can be the perfect day for the whole family.

McKinley Rose Garden

3255 H St.

Sacramento, CA 95816

www.mckinleyparkcenter.org

With a history dating back to 1871, the Mckinley Rose garden was once private park on the undeveloped Eastern border of the city. Various organizations kept the park accessible to the city residents to bring you what it is today. A section of the 1.5 acre McKinley Park, the rose garden is the crown jewel of said park. The grounds are kept by city workers and volunteers alike. Spend a lovely day among the roses, the pond and the wildlife at McKinley Park.

California State Capitol

1315 10th St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 324-0333

www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov/the-museum/capitol-park

Seriously. California loves their flowers, so what better way to celebrate that fact than to dress up the Capitol grounds with various flower beds. The West Capitol Steps, Camelia grove and the World Peace Rose Garden will provide for all your botanical heart desires. Also, you can also check out several memorial monuments while you peruse the grounds. It’s free, it’s your. Go experience it.

Jensen Botanical Gardens

8520 Fair Oaks Blvd

Carmichael, CA 95609

(916) 485-5322

www.carmichaelpark.com/jensen-botanical-garden

Lilies, roses and tulips, oh my! A short jaunt past the city limits of SacTown, Carmichael hold a majestic botanical garden. Three and a half acres of plants and flowers make this an under-the-radar gem a sight to behold. When Charles C. Jensen moved out of his Oakland home to his new plot in Carmichael he might not have realized that he was creating a horticultural masterpiece. The garden doubles as a community center, holding events for all ages. You can even hold your wedding among these flower beds!

UC Davis Arboretum And Public Garden

1 Shields Ave.

Davis, CA 95616

(530) 752-4880

www.arboretum.ucdavis.edu

This will be so much more than you bargained for. A botanical garden at an agricultural university – and minutes away – the UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden are colossal. 100 acres of plant life, all cultivated by the academic minds of UC Davis. And 100 acres holds about all the flower beds you can dream of. Flowers from around the world make this “garden” one for the ages.

