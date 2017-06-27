Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night's NBA Awards Night, and if the league should bring it back, or go back to how they used to give away the regular season awards. Next, the guys talked about the NBA Off Season and which players are going to stay, and which players will be on a new team.

In the second hour of the show the Fred Kats, The Norman Transcript, joins the guys to talk about Russell Westbrook winning the NBA regular season MVP, and what the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder is going to be.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Joel Justus, Kentucky Wildcats Assistant Basketball coach, came on to talk about De'aaron Fox's time at Kentucky, and what to expect from him this season with the Kings. The guys also talked about the ESPN rankings of the top 30 free agents, and where the guys think they will go.

