Russell Westbrook Walks Off With a Wonderful Award – The Lo-Down – 6/27

June 27, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Kentucky Basketball, NBA, Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder speaks after winning the Most Valuable Player of the Year award during the 2017 NBA Awards Show on June 26, 2017 at Basketball City in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s NBA Awards Night, and if the league should bring it back, or go back to how they used to give away the regular season awards. Next, the guys talked about the NBA Off Season and which players are going to stay, and which players will be on a new team.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on the court during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 118-111.

(Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the Fred Kats, The Norman Transcript, joins the guys to talk about Russell Westbrook winning the NBA regular season MVP, and what the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder is going to be.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena on January 7, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.

De\’Aaron Fox (Photo Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Joel Justus, Kentucky Wildcats Assistant Basketball coach, came on to talk about De’aaron Fox’s time at Kentucky, and what to expect from him this season with the Kings. The guys also talked about the ESPN rankings of the top 30 free agents, and where the guys think they will go.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch