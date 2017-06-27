HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk all the results from last night’s NBA Awards show including Russell Westbrook winning MVP, Draymond Green winning Defensive Player of the Year, and Buddy Hield being named to the All-Rookie first team. Then, more on the NBA Award show last night. Finally, talk on LaVar Ball’s appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk about potential blockbuster NBA trades and free agency moves before Threefer Madness featuring Isaiah Thomas, Mike D’Antoni, and LaVar Ball. Then, an extended segment on the NBA MVP voting and the NBA Award show plus, Sacramento Republic FC senior adviser Kunal Merchant joins The Drive to talk about the push for MLS.

HOUR 3:

Fox Sports college basketball analyst Aaron Torres joins The Drive to share his post-draft thoughts on the Sacramento Kings and the rest of the NBA. Then, one of the newest members of the Sacramento Kings, Justin Jackson, talks about his NBA draft night experience and what he hopes to bring to the Kings. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

