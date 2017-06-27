Sports Television; The Drive – 06/27/17

June 27, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: James Harden, Justin Jackson, LaVar Ball, Mike D'Antoni, NBA Awards Show, NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings, Sacramento Republic, Samsung

HOUR 1:

801629352 Sports Television; The Drive 06/27/17

(Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk all the results from last night’s NBA Awards show including Russell Westbrook winning MVP, Draymond Green winning Defensive Player of the Year, and Buddy Hield being named to the All-Rookie first team. Then, more on the NBA Award show last night. Finally, talk on LaVar Ball’s appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

699964566 Sports Television; The Drive 06/27/17

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about potential blockbuster NBA trades and free agency moves before Threefer Madness featuring Isaiah Thomas, Mike D’Antoni, and LaVar Ball. Then, an extended segment on the NBA MVP voting and the NBA Award show plus, Sacramento Republic FC senior adviser Kunal Merchant joins The Drive to talk about the push for MLS.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Kunal Merchant interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

802001972 Sports Television; The Drive 06/27/17

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fox Sports college basketball analyst Aaron Torres joins The Drive to share his post-draft thoughts on the Sacramento Kings and the rest of the NBA. Then, one of the newest members of the Sacramento Kings, Justin Jackson, talks about his NBA draft night experience and what he hopes to bring to the Kings. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Aaron Torres interview here:

Listen to the Justin Jackson interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch