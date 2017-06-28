Jason Ross: All Eyes Will Be On Sacramento On Friday Night

The baseball season may be a lost cause for the San Francisco Giants at this point but they still have a huge reason to look forward to the second half. Their best pitcher Madison Bumgarner is set to return soon and could help in a desperate final push to get to where many thought they could be this year. Count me in as one of those people that had high expectation for the former champions. This season has been brutal and it hit rock bottom when Madison Bumgarner spilled on a dirt bike in April. A left shoulder strain put Mad Bum on the DL and the recovery has been slow and his team never got going.

Now we fast forward to Friday night in Sacramento where the 3 time World Series Champion will join the Sacramento RiverCats in a rehab assignment. He will start Friday against the Fresno Grizzlies in a much anticipated return to the mound. The 27 year old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball and has been a cornerstone of the Giants rotation for the last couple of seasons. This is one of the many beautiful things about having a triple A team in Sacramento. You get to see the up and coming stars of MLB and those that are rehabbing too.

Raley Field is a gem and the fans of Sacramento baseball and of the Giants will be in for a treat on Friday night at 7:05. Go enjoy the park, enjoy the Sacramento evening and one of the best players in Major League Baseball. It really should be a fun night.