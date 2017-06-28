Man Found Shot Dead At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a park late Wednesday morning.
The scene is along the 8700 block of Cherbourg Way.
Stockton police say officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found that a man who had been shot.
Medics soon pronounced the man dead.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Detectives are now at the scene. No suspects or a possible motive behind the incident has been identified.