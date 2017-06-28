Man Found Shot Dead At Stockton Park

June 28, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a park late Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 8700 block of Cherbourg Way.

Stockton police say officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found that a man who had been shot.

Medics soon pronounced the man dead.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Detectives are now at the scene. No suspects or a possible motive behind the incident has been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch