Pair Suspected In Several Modesto Armed Robberies Arrested

June 29, 2017 2:44 PM
MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto have arrested two men who are suspected in multiple armed robberies around the area recently.

Modesto police say a Metro PCS along Standiford Avenue was robbed around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and followed it to Manteca where the pair was arrested.

Javier Sandoval Dominguez and Manuel Morales Martinez booking photos. (Credit: Modesto Police)

Detectives say the two men – 26-year-old Lathrop reside Javier Sandoval Dominguez and 25-year-old Manteca resident Manuel Morales Martinez – are suspected in handful of robberies dating back to May. The pair allegedly has robbed several Chevron stations and a GameStop in Modesto.

Manteca and Stanislaus County authorities are also investigating whether 10 similar robberies in their jurisdiction are linked to the pair.

Dominguez and Martinez have been booked at Stanislaus County Jail. They face several counts of robbery and conspiracy charges.

