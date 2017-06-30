BREAKING: Plane crash-lands on freeway near John Wayne Airport in Orange County

Man Shot Outside Home In Stockton After Car Break-In

June 30, 2017 7:22 AM

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton resident was shot Thursday night after finding his car was broken into.

At 11:18 p.m. Thursday, Stockton police received a call reporting that a man had been shot at his home in the 1500 block of Maniago Drive. They say it all happened after he came home and found his vehicle’s door was left open.

He noticed two people in the yard next door who, police say, shot him an unknown number of times.  He was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s listed in stable condition, according to a statement from Stockton police.

The identity of the suspects is unknown.

