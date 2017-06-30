Plane Crash Lands On Southern California Freeway

11:37 a.m. Update: The two passengers are listed in critical condition.

10:47 a.m. Update: The plane is registered to Twin Props in Santa Ana. It reportedly had some kind of in-flight emergency before going down just short of the runway.

10:41 a.m. Update: One southbound lane has reopened.

10:33 a.m. Update: Flights are now being allowed to land at the airport. Emergency crews say the passengers were alive when they were transported to the hospital.

10:29 a.m. Update: The Cessna 310 is described as a twin-engine, low-wing aircraft. The crash happened near the approach to John Wayne Airport, described as a busy commuter airport. The plane was privately owned. We’re hearing that no vehicles were damaged during the incident.

10:21 a.m Update: Firefighters on the scene are still spraying the plane with foam, extinguishing hotspots. The plane was likely trying to land when it went down.

10:19 a.m. Update: Arrival flights are being held at John Wayne Airport. Flights are still being allowed to depart. This according to the control tower.

10:16 a.m. Update: Southbound lanes of the freeway are completely blocked. Two people were on the six-seater Cessna 310. The cause of the crash is unknown.

IRVINE (CBS) – CBS in Los Angeles is reporting that a plane has crash landed on the Interstate 405 freeway in Irvine.

The crash was first reported at 10 a.m. The 405 Freeway has been closed in both directions at MacArthur due to debris on the roadway.

So this just happened on the 405 freeway in Orange County near the John Wayne airport… hope pilot is ok pic.twitter.com/GkNxFkEdsJ — Sandra (@dggrfan) June 30, 2017

Two people were on the plane when it went down and are being treated for their injuries. The plane may have been trying to land at nearby John Wayne Aiport when it went down.

This is a developing story.