Mom, Boyfriend Found With Dead Toddler In Rancho Cordova Face Murder Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder of a toddler found in the backseat of an SUV in Rancho Cordova.
Angela Phakhin, 27, and Untwan Smith, 46, appeared in court on Friday and are listed as facing murder charges on the Sacramento County Jail site.
The toddler’s body was found by deputies inside an SUV parked in the wrong direction on a Rancho Cordova road. Deputies descended on the street leading to River Bend Park Wednesday afternoon, searching for clues into how the 3-year-old girl died.
The toddler had no obvious signs of trauma.
Both Phakhin and Smith are believed to have been living out of their car since arriving in California back in February.
They’re both due back in court on July 10.