Turlock Facing Water Woes With Wells, Groundwater Levels

June 30, 2017 10:47 PM By Angela Greenwood
Filed Under: turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — The drought may be over, but the water woes continue in the city of Turlock. As we head into the hot summer months, city officials say they’re having a hard time keeping up with water demand, and therefore, are still enforcing strict watering rules.

The drought may be declared over, but in Turlock, the impacts of some extremely dry years are still taking a toll.

Stanislaus County resident Kevin Kelleher said, “It affects all of us.”

Even more so as we approach July, a month where temperatures and water usage typically spike. The city is asking everyone to continue conserving, reminding that the two-day per week watering schedule is still in effect.

“That’s a good way to save water,” said Kelleher.

The city says groundwater levels still haven’t recovered from the drought. On top of that, some wells are now offline after high levels of arsenic and nitrates were found.

So, to battle its water woes, the city will be watering places like city parks and schools during non-watering days. It says it’s a temporary fix to ease water pressure issues since multiple wells were taken offline. It’s asking folks to be patient and to keep up the conservation fight, even in a non-drought year.

Kelleher said, “Water can be used for more valuable purposes than watering your lawn. You know, people need water to drink.”

City officials say three wells are set to be fixed in August, which will increase the water supply. There’s no word on when the conservation order will be lifted.

More from Angela Greenwood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch