Another Round Of Fires Keeps Firefighters Busy Across the Valley

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Another round of fires backed up traffic for thousands of drivers on Highway 99 and it kept firefighters busy across the valley.

In Rancho Cordova, it took heavy equipment to keep the fire out and from spreading.

“A little scary,” said Austin Seward who lives just across Sunrise

He along with dozens of homeowners were hoping the fire didn’t jump as it continued to grow.

“It’s a little unsettling considering how much dead grass we got around here,” he said.

Firefighters said the blaze ignited initially on Zinfandel jumped the road, quickly gained speed, and tore through two out buildings. Ultimately it scorched more than 50 acres.

“It was pretty easy for it to blow over Zinfandel into this bigger field,” said Captain Chris Vestal with Sac Metro Fire.

The wind propelled the fire not just there, but also down south on 99 where smoke took over the highway near Galt.

“One of our first concerns, especially when the wind is as strong as it is, the smoke lays down and it blows horizontally,” Vestal said.

It’s fires like this he said that get out of control if firefighters don’t have a handle.

“Once the fire gets big, the head of the fire gets larger, it starts consuming more fuel, and it really starts generating more energy. It’s really important that we have good resources in place,” he said.

With fire season underway, homeowners like Seward are keeping a watchful eye.

“I came over here just kind of ready to, for it to jump over, if it did, to be ready and get people out of here and to safety,” he said.

Now just hoping other’s Fourth of July plans don’t ruin the fun.

“Nothing illegal, no aerials, nothing like that and having water ready,” he said.