Garage Fire Spreads To Home In Elk Grove

July 3, 2017 6:18 AM
Filed Under: Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Fire crews are investigating what caused a garage to go up in flames early Monday morning.

A woman living in the home on Edisto Way says she noticed a lot of light coming from the garage and called 911.

When Elk Grove police officers first arrived on scene, flames were coming from the gas tank section of a white Toyota Camry in the garage.

Most of the inside of the garage was destroyed, and two cars inside the garage were ruined as a result of the fire.

All five people inside the home managed to get out safely.

