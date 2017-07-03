Shrinking Tahoe Beaches Are Packed This Fourth Of July

South Lake Tahoe ( CBS13) – Lake Tahoe beaches are seeing huge crowds this Fourth of July holiday.

But this year may not be so welcoming.

“Well now we don’t really have beach,” said a boy from Los Gatos with his friends.

Lake Tahoe – swallowed their sand.

“All that just got washed up,” said his friend.

“Like creeping up closer and closer,” said a girl who drove with her family from Malibu.

The lake’s new look, is ideal for boaters.

“Getting into Emerald Bay is easy now with the high water,” said a dad from Lodi.

But if you’re looking for the perfect beach spot at Jameson beach, good luck…

“It’s a little disappointing,” said another dad from Sacramento.

His daughter, settled for the dock.

She didn’t sound too thrilled about competing with huge crowds. That’s why others got up early for VIP seats.

“It’s nice, a welcome change,” said Matthew Nadeau.

It’s a major change from last summer for Matthew Nadeau, when the sand, not the water took over.

“There was beach out another twenty yards or so,” he said.

It’s a post drought makeover for Lake Tahoe- giving locals and tourists something to splash about.

“You get to swim and go in boats,” said a little girl from Los Gatos.