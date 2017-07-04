FOURTH OF JULY: Local Events And Fireworks Shows | Activity Ideas For Kids | Weather Forecast | Recipes

Baby Peregrine Falcon At UC Berkeley Takes First Flight

July 4, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: UC BERKELEY

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — One of two baby peregrine falcons nesting at UC Berkeley’s Campanile flew for the first time Monday, marking another milestone in the recovery of the once endangered species.

The East Bay Times reports the baby named Fiat flew awkwardly off the iconic campus tower. She quickly lost ground but managed to land a short time later on a nearby tree.

The current nest on the Campanile is the first on that site in recent memory. The birds, both female, have been alive for about 42 days.

Volunteer Mary Malec, on hand with others should the birds need help, said that baby peregrines are pretty good at flying but “not great at landing.”

The University of California at Berkeley, which ran a contest to name the birds, tweeted the occasion.

