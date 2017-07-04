1 Dead, 1 Suspect In Custody After Shooting In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Detectives believe they have identified a suspect in the shooting that left a man dead in Elk Grove Monday night.
The shooting happened along the 7500 block of Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene just after 9 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting and found a man dead inside of a car in a parking lot.
Officer’s say the man’s body was found in the driver’s seat of a car.
A person who sought medical treatment at a local hospital was quickly connected to the shooting. Detectives soon took the person into custody; they believe him to be the suspect in the homicide.
The suspect will be booked at Sacramento County Jail once he is medically cleared.
Detectives are continuing to look into whether other suspects were involved in the shooting.
Neither the identity of the suspect nor the man killed have been released due to the ongoing investigation. Detectives say the shooting was not random.