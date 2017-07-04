FOURTH OF JULY: Local Events And Fireworks Shows | Activity Ideas For Kids | Weather Forecast | Recipes

ShotSpotter Helping Sacramento Police Crack Down On Celebratory Gunfire

July 4, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento, Shotspotter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For anyone thinking of celebrating Fourth of July by shooting off some rounds, the Sacramento Police Department would like to highlight just how accurate its ShotSpotter system is.

Police say the Fourth of July weekend often brings a spike in reports of celebratory gunfire. The practice is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous – remember, what goes up must come down.

However, police would like to remind residents that the ShotSpotter is working 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Monday night, officers got a report from a ShotSpotter along the 3100 block of 33rd Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found two men sitting in a truck in the backyard of a home in the area.

eric perez alvarez 22 ShotSpotter Helping Sacramento Police Crack Down On Celebratory Gunfire

Eric Perez-Alvarez’ booking photo. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

Officers say one of the men had a loaded handgun, while three other handguns were found in the truck. One of the handguns had been reported stolen. Shell casings were also found on the ground.

A young man, 22-year-old Eric Perez-Alvarez, was soon arrested. He is now facing charges of negligent discharge of a firearm, possessing stolen property and possessing a controlled substance.

