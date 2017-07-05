Man Injured In Shooting In Elk Grove Neighborhood

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An early morning shooting sent a man to the hospital and left bullet holes in an Elk Grove home.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Blue Maiden Way, near Power Inn Road.
According to police, the victim does not live in the area and was not forthcoming with details.
A young man who did encounter the victim moments before he was shot, says he was agitated and looking for a friend.
“I was just like, ‘whoa, what was that? That’s not fireworks,” said the witness.
Police are now looking for a white Camaro that fled the scene heading westbound with four people inside.