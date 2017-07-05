Miracle Mile Businesses May Be Returning After Eviction

STOCKTON (CBS13) — At least five of the nine businesses that were forced to close last month along Stockton’s Miracle Mile might be returning to Pacific Avenue.

Owners of the Promenade Building are in talks right now with those tenants and are also speaking with the city, hoping to repeal the eviction order.

For years, businesses along the famous Miracle Mile in Stockton saw foot traffic from one end of Pacific Avenue to the other, but now things have changed dramatically.

“It’s a lot quieter,” said business owner, Irma Montes.

Montes is the owner of Pacific Hair Salon, a long-time company that saw plenty of benefit from each of the next-door businesses that were forced to close last month.

“We had our regulars that would actually come here, and then they would go get coffee. Meanwhile, we’re busy, and then they’d come back, you know, vice versa but we got a lot of foot traffic, but it’s empty now,” she said.

In June, nine family-run businesses were evicted because the building they rented from had 90 fire and building code violations. For most of the shops, this was an additional location, but for a few this is all they had.

“It’s heartbreaking. A lot of people lost their source of income,” said Montes.

Through lawyers, the owner Christopher Bennett says he’s hired three independent and licensed design professionals who inspected the property and found the city’s decision to completely vacate the building was unnecessary. The city is currently reviewing their findings.

“It’s hard to see them gone right now. To see everything vacant there,” said Albert Greco, owner of Al’s Comics.

Businesses, not connected to Bennett’s building continue to thrive although phone calls from worried customers continue to put in for both owners of Al’s Comics and Pacific Hair Salon.

“If they can return, that would be great, which will probably be better, but we may end up with some new businesses. But some might return, who knows?” he said.

There are several businesses still open here along the Miracle Mile. Some owners even had to put extra signage to make sure people are aware they are still open.