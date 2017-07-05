The New Team; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie

Hour 1
On the Tuesday edition of the Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas talk NBA free agency, what the Kings have done so far in the off season and what the team should be looking at adding to the team.
Hour 2
More NBA free agency talk with Doug and Grant. Should the Kings add another piece or will they add another piece?
Hour 3
In hour three the fellas, talk free agency for the Kings and who they think the team should sign at small forward. Plus the fellas take tons of calls from the listeners on free agency.