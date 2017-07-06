WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Adding Pieces; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 6/6

July 6, 2017 7:55 PM By Grant Napear
Filed Under: NBA, NBA Summer League, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings, Vince Carter

Hour 1

The NBA is never dead in the off season and Doug and Grant talk a little off season moves in the league. Plus the fellas want to know what should the Kings should do at small forward, all that and more…

 

Hour 2

In hour 2, Grant and Doug continue to talk NBA free agency as Kelly Olynyk agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, plus they still want to know what should the Kings do at Small forward

 

Hour 3

A little breaking news as Vince Carter agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings in hour 3. Hear Doug and Grant break down the news along with the Rudy Gay agreeing to a deal with the Spurs.

 

Hour 4

In hour four the listeners chime in on the Kings new player Vince Carter. Hear the fellas answer all of the questions of the listeners on Vince Carter and what he may provide for the young players on the roster.

