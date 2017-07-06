Get Away Day; The Drive – 07/06/17

July 6, 2017 9:20 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte recap the Sacramento Kings’ latest free agency signings and rumors, share their thoughts on other recent signings around the NBA, and preview Summer League in Las Vegas for Morning Brew. Then, more on the latest free agency rumors involving the Kings. Finally, some 4th of July talk to end the hour.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte continue their conversation on the latest rumors in NBA free agency before Threefer Madness featuring the NBA Summer League, the Sacramento Kings rookies, and Boston Celtics. Then, an extended segment on the direction of the Kings and the future of the franchise.

HOUR 3:

Dave and Kayte continue the conversation on the Sacramento Kings franchise’s direction. Then, some talk on the development of young Kings players and the role of the coaching staff. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

