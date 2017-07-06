Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about some of the moves that have happened so far in the NBA Off Season. The guys also talked about the Kings roster so far, and what to expect from them this season.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked some more NBA, and talked about who the Kings will get at small forward this season. They talked about the possibility of Rudy Gay coming back, and what type of fit he would be on the Team. The guys ended the hour with Howard Beck, Bleacher Report, and what he has thought of the moves made in the off season, and what moves might happen next.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Duncan, Dunc'd on Podcast, joined the guys to talk about the NBA Off Season, and his thoughts on the Kings moves and other teams moves. The guys talked some more basketball, and talked about some free agents that haven't been signed and where they might go.

