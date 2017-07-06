WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Mask Off: The Lo-Down – 7/6

July 6, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Lucha Libre, NBA, NBA Summer League, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

SACRAMENTO, CA - JUNE 24: The Sacramento Kings 2017 Draft Picks De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, and Frank Mason III pose for a photo on June 24, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about some of the moves that have happened so far in the NBA Off Season.  The guys also talked about the Kings roster so far, and what to expect from them this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 15: Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 15, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked some more NBA, and talked about who the Kings will get at small forward this season.  They talked about the possibility of Rudy Gay coming back, and what type of fit he would be on the Team. The guys ended the hour with Howard Beck, Bleacher Report, and what he has thought of the moves made in the off season, and what moves might happen next.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

INDIANAPOLIS, IND - MAY 20: George Hill #3 of the Indiana Pacers takes a shot against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 20, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: 2014 NBAE

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Duncan, Dunc’d on Podcast, joined the guys to talk about the NBA Off Season, and his thoughts on the Kings moves and other teams moves.  The guys talked some more basketball, and talked about some free agents that haven’t been signed and where they might go.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

