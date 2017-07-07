Let’s Get it Started; The Drive – 07/07/17

July 7, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Avery Bradley, Boston Celtics, NBA Summer League, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Vince Carter, Zach Randolph

HOUR 1:

458969948 Lets Get it Started; The Drive 07/07/17

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte are live from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. They talk about the Kings signing Vince Carter, Rudy Gay heading to San Antonio, and the start of Summer League tonight for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Vince Carter signing and what he brings to the Kings. Finally, a debate on NBA Slam Dunk Champions of all time.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

688493372 Lets Get it Started; The Drive 07/07/17

Dave and Kayte talk the latest breaking news involving a trade with the Boston Celtics before Threefer Madness featuring Vince Carter, Rudy Gay, and cheap tippers. Then, Chris Mannix of Yahoo’s The Vertical joins The Drive to talk about the latest signings and rumors around the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Mannix interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

670933188 Lets Get it Started; The Drive 07/07/17

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jason March, the head coach for the Sacramento Kings Summer League team, joins The Drive to preview the squad’s start to the league tonight vs the Suns. Then, Dave reads an email about Zach Randolph and what he meant to the city of Memphis.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jason March interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch