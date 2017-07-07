HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte are live from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. They talk about the Kings signing Vince Carter, Rudy Gay heading to San Antonio, and the start of Summer League tonight for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Vince Carter signing and what he brings to the Kings. Finally, a debate on NBA Slam Dunk Champions of all time.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk the latest breaking news involving a trade with the Boston Celtics before Threefer Madness featuring Vince Carter, Rudy Gay, and cheap tippers. Then, Chris Mannix of Yahoo’s The Vertical joins The Drive to talk about the latest signings and rumors around the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Mannix interview here:

HOUR 3:

Jason March, the head coach for the Sacramento Kings Summer League team, joins The Drive to preview the squad’s start to the league tonight vs the Suns. Then, Dave reads an email about Zach Randolph and what he meant to the city of Memphis.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jason March interview here: