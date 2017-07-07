Rancho Seco Park Beach Closed, High Bacteria Levels To Blame

HERALD (CBS13) – High bacteria levels have prompted the swim beach at the Rancho Seco Recreational Area to be closed.
SMUD officials say the lake was closed in July after test results showed coliforms – bacteria resulting from duck and geese fecal matter – are increasing.
Recent high temperatures are to blame for the spike in bacteria growth, officials say.
“The closure of the beach area is a reflection of this effort as the heat wave caused a concerning amount of bacteria to be produced in some areas of the lake,” wrote Rancho Seco Recreational Area on their Facebook page. “We do not want to risk the safety of those who visit our park.”
Despite the beach closure, officials say other activities like boating and fishing can still take place at the park.
The water is being retested daily in the hopes that the beach can be reopened soon.