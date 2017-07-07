Woman Reports Sex Assault At Sacramento City College Quad

July 7, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento, Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted at the Sacramento City College campus.

The incident happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. The Los Rios Police Department says the woman was reportedly in the school’s quad when she was assaulted.

No other details about the assault have been released. Los Rios police say they were notified of the incident by the Sacramento Police Department.

Few distinguishing details about the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (916) 264-5471.

 

