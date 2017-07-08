Wall Fire Burns More Than 2000 Acres And Destroys At Least 10 Homes

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — CalFire says the Wall Fire has burned more than 2,000 acres and was just 2% contained on Saturday morning in Butte County just north of Bangor. At least 10 structures have been destroyed by the fast moving flames.

“I left a lot of things,” said Rich Morgan, who lives near Swedes Flat Road. “ I just saw that wave of fire and said ‘that’s it, I’m done!’

Early Friday evening, Morgan watched his property go up in flames. So, he quickly left and made his way around the fire engines to check on his friends.

“It had well-established itself and created spot fires within minutes, and due to the large fires that are going on in other parts of the state, resources were at a low,” said Russ Fowler, Incident Commander with Calfire in Butte County.

“They told us to get out, or we goin’ lose our life,” said a man named TJ, who lives on 40 acres in Butte County.

He left his home behind after trying to battle the flames on his property with his uncle.

“Next thing we know, we’re fighting fire with water hoses and chainsaws, trying to cut line around our property,” TJ explained. “But wasn’t no saving it.”

Separated in the commotion, he’s looking to reunite with his uncle soon and hopes the defensible space around his home saves the little property he has left.

“It hurts but, you know, it’s replaceable,” TJ said. “It’s better than me being consumed!”

An evacuation center has been set up at the Church of Nazarene at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville, and more evacuations were ordered overnight and early Saturday.

The Public Information Line for the fire has been setup by CalFire and the phone number is 530-538-7826.