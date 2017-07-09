WALL FIRE: Evacuation Orders Expanded As Fire Moves West

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Evacuations for the Wall Fire have been expanded to the west to cover more homes that could be in the wildfire’s path.
The fire has burned more than 2,700 acres so far and is 20 percent contained. The spread of the fire, however, is toward the northwest and southwest toward more populated areas.
Skyline Boulevard Mount Ida Road and Oakvale Avenue were added to the list of immediate evacuation orders late on Saturday night. The latest evacuation orders can be found at buttecounty.net. A public information line is open at (530) 538-7826.
A shelter is available at the Church of the Nazarene at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue.
For your animals, small animals can be taken to Old County Hospital, 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E
Large animals can be taken to Camelot Equestrian Park, 1985 Clark Road. Owners who bring animals after dark must keep them in their trailer and wait until light to unload the animals.
IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDERS (as of midnight on Sunday)
- All areas west of Miners Ranch Road from the intersection on Highway 162 to Oro-Bangor Highway, including the Oaks mobile home page, Mt. Ida Road, Skyline Blvd., and Oakvale Avenue.
- All areas south of Highway 162 from the intersection of Miners Ranch Road to Oakvale Avenue.
- All areas east of Oakvale Avenue from Highway 162 to Miners Ranch Road including Oro Bangor Highway
- Oakvale Avenue, Rachel Drive, Skyline Blvd, LaMirada Avenue, and Lower Mt. Ida Road
- All roads north of Forbestown Road between Lumpkin Road and Highway 162.
- All roads east of Miners Ranch Road between Lumpkin Road and Highway 162.
- Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads.
- Swedes Flat Road from Chinese Wall Road to Robinson Mill Road and all connecting roads.
- Swedes Flat Road from Oro Bangor Hwy to Chinese Wall Road and all connecting roads.
- Black Bart Road and all connecting roads.
EVACUATION WARNING (as of midnight on Sunday)
- All areas north of Highway 162 from Miners Ranch Road to Glen Drive/Oro Quincy Highway
- All areas east of Oro Dam Blvd. from Highway 162 to Lake Oroville, including Canyon Drive and Longview Drive.
- All areas east of the following roads:
- Arbor Avenue from Highway 162
- Hillsdale Avenue
- Edgewood Avenue
- Pinedale Avenue
- Foothill Blvd. to Oro-Bangor Highway
- Oro-Bangor Highway from Foothill Blvd. to Lower Wyandotte Road
- Upper Palermo Road to the intersection of South Villa Road.
- All areas north of South Villa / Grubbs Road from the intersection of Upper Palermo to Dunstone Road
- All roads south of Olive Highway between Oakvale Avenue and Miners Ranch Road.
- All roads east of Oakvale Avenue between Olive Highway to Miners Ranch Road.
- Foothill Blvd. from Dunstone Drive to Miners Ranch Road
- Robinson Mill Road and all connecting roads
- Forbestown Road from Hurleton Road to Old Forbestown Road
- Forbestown Road from Upper to Lower Hurleton Road
- Oro Bangor Hwy from south of the Jandar Crossing to north of Avocado Road