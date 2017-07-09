WALL FIRE: Evacuation Orders Expanded As Fire Moves West

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Evacuations for the Wall Fire have been expanded to the west to cover more homes that could be in the wildfire’s path.

The fire has burned more than 2,700 acres so far and is 20 percent contained. The spread of the fire, however, is toward the northwest and southwest toward more populated areas.

Skyline Boulevard Mount Ida Road and Oakvale Avenue were added to the list of immediate evacuation orders late on Saturday night. The latest evacuation orders can be found at buttecounty.net. A public information line is open at (530) 538-7826.

A shelter is available at the Church of the Nazarene at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue.

For your animals, small animals can be taken to Old County Hospital, 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E

Large animals can be taken to Camelot Equestrian Park, 1985 Clark Road. Owners who bring animals after dark must keep them in their trailer and wait until light to unload the animals.

IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDERS (as of midnight on Sunday)

All areas west of Miners Ranch Road from the intersection on Highway 162 to Oro-Bangor Highway, including the Oaks mobile home page, Mt. Ida Road, Skyline Blvd., and Oakvale Avenue.

All areas south of Highway 162 from the intersection of Miners Ranch Road to Oakvale Avenue.

All areas east of Oakvale Avenue from Highway 162 to Miners Ranch Road including Oro Bangor Highway

Oakvale Avenue, Rachel Drive, Skyline Blvd, LaMirada Avenue, and Lower Mt. Ida Road

All roads north of Forbestown Road between Lumpkin Road and Highway 162.

All roads east of Miners Ranch Road between Lumpkin Road and Highway 162.

Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads.

Swedes Flat Road from Chinese Wall Road to Robinson Mill Road and all connecting roads.

Swedes Flat Road from Oro Bangor Hwy to Chinese Wall Road and all connecting roads.

Black Bart Road and all connecting roads.

EVACUATION WARNING (as of midnight on Sunday)