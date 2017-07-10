Slightly Cooler Temperatures Help California Firefighters

July 10, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: firefighters, Wall Fire

OROVILLE, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds are helping California firefighters as they battle several wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their homes.

California’s fire protection agency says crews are making progress on the Wall fire that swept through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Sacramento. About 4,000 people remain evacuated, but authorities are hopeful some will be able to return Monday

The fire has blackened 5,600 acres of vegetation. It’s 35 percent contained.

In Southern California, at least 3,500 people evacuated as two fires raged at separate ends of Santa Barbara County. The largest has charred more than 45 square miles (116 square kilometers) of dry brush and is threatening more than 130 rural homes. It’s 15 percent contained.

About 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the south, a 17-square-mile (44-square-kilometer) blaze shut down State Route 154 and sent weekend campers scrambling for safety. It’s just 5 percent contained.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch