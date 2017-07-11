Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Sacramento

By Valerie Heimerich

There is an eternal debate among margarita fans, both across the Sacramento region and around the world, about how their favorite tequila beverage should be prepared. The basic ingredients are the same; lime juice, orange liqueur and the famed distillate of blue agave from Mexico. While some enjoy the cocktail on the rocks, many prefer the texture, visual presentation and icy frothiness of frozen margaritas. Check out these local hot spots for some of the best frozen ‘ritas in the capital city.

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

1200 K St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 441-7200

tequilamuseo.com

Patrons flock to Mayahuel for margaritas for good reason, as it is billed as a “tequila museum” as well as a gourmet Mexican restaurant and bar. The refreshing house margarita is made with agave nectar and fresh lime and other less traditional flavors are popular as well. The frozen Mango Y Chile is a sweet and spicy combination of pureed mango, Tajin chile powder and dried poblanos, and the signature cocktail for the restaurant is a fresh watermelon, cucumber and chile margarita. Any ‘rita typically served on the rocks can be made frozen, including the Fresca, a palate-pleasing blend of mint, grapefruit juice and cucumber. Mayahuel has a tequila and mezcal club, offers tasting of small-batch, artisan tequilas and designates a special tequila each month.

El Pueblo Folsom

6608 Folsom-Auburn Road

Folsom, CA 95630

(916) 987-5797

www.elpueblofolsom.net

El Pueblo is a Folsom favorite, with authentic food, friendly service and tasty margaritas. Fruit is in the forefront of many of the specialty margaritas, including pureed mango, pineapple, strawberry, fresh orange or Forbidden Fruit, a tropical combination of guava, passionfruit and white guava. The popular Salty Sandia includes fresh watermelon and agave sour, and the fresh squeezed red grapefruit in La Paloma both tempts and tingles the palate. Or go Skinny with La Doña, a clean, refreshing ‘rita with lime and orange, Cointreau and Sauza Hornitos Plata.

Carmelita’s

204 Riverside Ave.

Roseville, CA 95678

(916) 783 0411

www.carmelitasgroup.com

Carmelita’s has been satisfying Mexican food- and drink-seekers in Roseville for 55 years and in Fair Oaks since 1987; clearly these people know their way around a blender. A classic Cadillac ‘rita is available with Grand Marnier and silver tequila from Maestro Dobel, as well as house and top shelf versions. All margaritas can be blended or on the rocks if preferred. The restaurant’s specialty margaritas are particularly popular, such as the sugar-rimmed raspberry basil or peach basil concoctions. For a real blast of tongue-tingling flavor, order one made with grilled jalapeno and pineapple, tequila and a rim of chile.

Ernesto’s

1901 16th St.

Sacramento, CA 95811

(916) 441-5850

www.ernestosmexicanfood.com

Mixologists at the iconic midtown restaurant suggest that their margaritas be served over ice, but are happy to serve up blended ‘ritas at the customer’s request. Most hand-crafted cocktails on the extensive margarita list include agave nectar, fresh Veracruz limes and an in-house margarita mix. Creative variations include a pomegranate margarita, another made with coconut cream, raspberry and melon liqueur and one which combines red bell pepper, cucumber and chile. The house margarita, made with Sweet ‘n Sour and a touch of Cointreau Noir, is often available at happy hour pricing and variations on the house recipe can include mango, strawberry, blackberry or other flavors.

Florez Bar and Grill

5900 S. Land Park Drive

Sacramento, CA, 95822

(916) 429-6864

www.florezbarandgrill.com

The house margarita is a refreshing frozen combination of blue agave tequila, triple sec, lime juice and premium house sweet & sour. The bar has tequila tastings on the first Tuesday of every month, and margaritas are always on the happy hour menu, available 7 days a week. Ask for blended versions of ‘ritas made with blueberry, fresh basil, hibiscus or pomegranate, or try one with George Clooney’s own Casamigos Blanco tequila. A rim of chile and salt is the perfect complement to the frozen Mangonada, a combination of fresh mango, tajin, tamarindo, orange and lime juices, tequila and agave nectar.

