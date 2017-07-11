Driver Who Ran Over Duck In Citrus Heights Likely Won’t Face Charges

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A driver who was recorded driving through a family of ducks, killing the mother, will likely not face charges.
Cellphone video from July 1 at the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Sunrise East Way, showed what started off as a picture perfect moment — a family of ducks crossing the road, quickly shifted into a tragic scene.
“All of a sudden the light turns green, and it just changed, the woman in the car just gunned it,” said Brian Nash, who was on the road and jumped in to help.
The mother duck died shortly after.
Citrus Heights Police spoke to the driver and found no evidence of criminal intent. The driver told police she didn’t see anything at the time and was surprised to see the ducks when she was shown the cellphone video.