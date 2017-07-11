Fire In Placer County Forcing Evacuations

6 p.m. UPDATE: All evacuations have been lifted.
—
CLIPPER GAP (CBS13) – A wildfire in Placer County just north of Auburn has prompted mandatory evacuations.
The fire is burning in Clipper Gap and began as a structure fire. So far, it’s burned two to three acres, according to officials.
Placer County deputies are evacuating people living near Clipper Gap, Clipper Creek, Boole, Ranch, and Cerro Vista Roads, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
There are dozens of residents living in the area, according to Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Clipper Gap Road is closed at Applegate Road.
This is a developing story.
One Comment
Have friends in that area. Hope they’re alright.