Fire In Placer County Forcing Evacuations

July 11, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: clipper gap, Fire

6 p.m. UPDATE: All evacuations have been lifted.

CLIPPER GAP (CBS13) – A wildfire in Placer County just north of Auburn has prompted mandatory evacuations.

The fire is burning in Clipper Gap and began as a structure fire. So far, it’s burned two to three acres, according to officials.

Placer County deputies are evacuating people living near Clipper Gap, Clipper Creek, Boole, Ranch, and Cerro Vista Roads, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

There are dozens of residents living in the area, according to Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Clipper Gap Road is closed at Applegate Road.

This is a developing story.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Cheryl McDonald says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Have friends in that area. Hope they’re alright.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch