Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the match up between the Kings and Lakers last night in Las Vegas, and also the huge watch party at the Golden One Center for the game. Next, the guys talked about last night's Home Run Derby, and if the hype from last night will lead into tonight's All-Star Game.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Aaron Judge's rise with the Yankees and ask, "If players were a stock, which young athlete would you buy before they make it big"? The guys also talked about the possibility of the Olympics coming to Los Angeles, and how the city would handle it. They also talked about Michael Jordan joining Derek Jeter's ownership group in trying to buy the Miami Marlins.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Paul George going to Oklahoma City, and the chances that he stays or leaves once he becomes a free agent. Next, with the American Century Championship coming to Tahoe the guys talk about who their dream golf foursome would be.

