July 11, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Home Run Derby, 2017 Summer League, MLB, NBA, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 10, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the match up between the Kings and Lakers last night in Las Vegas, and also the huge watch party at the Golden One Center for the game.  Next, the guys talked about last night’s Home Run Derby, and if the hype from last night will lead into tonight’s All-Star Game.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

MIAMI, FL - JULY 10: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Aaron Judge’s rise with the Yankees and ask, “If players were a stock, which young athlete would you buy before they make it big”?  The guys also talked about the possibility of the Olympics coming to Los Angeles, and how the city would handle it. They also talked about Michael Jordan joining Derek Jeter’s ownership group in trying to buy the Miami Marlins.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

MIAMI, FL - MAY 26: Paul George #24 of the Indiana Pacers drives against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs on May 26, 2014 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

(Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Paul George going to Oklahoma City, and the chances that he stays or leaves once he becomes a free agent.  Next, with the American Century Championship coming to Tahoe the guys talk about who their dream golf foursome would be.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

 

