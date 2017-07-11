2 Cars Stolen In Natomas Home Invasion Robbery

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that saw the suspect’s take off with two of the resident’s cars.
The scene was near West El Camino Avenue and Truxel Road.
Sacramento police say four masked men barged into an apartment in the area early Tuesday morning. Several belongings were taken from inside the house – and then the suspects stole two cars.
Officers are investigating how the suspects were able to gain access to the cars.
One of the cars was found unoccupied along the 500 block of Candela Circle later Tuesday morning, police say. The other car has not been found.
Investigators say, at this point, they do not believe the victims knew the suspects.