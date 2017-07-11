Hour 1
The Mid-Summer Classic gets going tonight and after the entertaining Home Run Derby the fellas speak with Dallas Braden about all of the 2nd half expectations in the league, how great Aaron Judge is at the moment and why the All Star game is great to watch.
Hour 2
The newly signed point guard George Hill joined Doug and Grant in hour two and spoke about why he chose Sacramento, how he plans to help the youngsters on the team, and how guys like Tim Duncan taught him to be a professional.
Hour 3
The Sacramento Kings finished up summer league with an entertaining game and a loss. listen as the fellas answer tons of questions, concerns and thoughts from listeners on how the team fared through out the summer league.
Hour 4
In hour four the fellas talk Kings, some NBA off season moves, some players in the league who haven’t signed with a team just yet and a little Tahoe Golf tournament talk.