Border Patrol Agents Find Woman Dangling From Border Fence

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Mexican woman dangling from the border fence in Nogales, Arizona, after she was abandoned by smugglers.
Customs and Border Protection says agents who witnessed smugglers trying to lower the woman into the United States from Mexico called the Nogales Fire Department to get her down.
She was hanging in a harness on a rope about 15 feet off the ground when she was found Saturday.
CBP says the woman wasn’t injured and was processed for immigration violations.
