Officers Cracking Down On Drivers Cheating Registration Fees With Out-Of-State Plates

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers who fail to register their car are costing the State of California millions of dollars, officials say.
Now, the California Highway Patrol is reminding people they can be pulled over for out-of-state plates.
California law gives a 20-day grace period to complete the registration without paying a penalty.
But while some people are visiting, others could be migrant workers or Californians breaking the rules.
“We see a lot of vehicles on the coast. Maybe Ferrari, Lamborghinis. Those vehicles typically are just trying to avoid the high cost of registration, which could be in the thousands,” said Ruben Gonzales with the CHP.
That’s why the CHP is asking residents for help, using the “cheaters” website to report out-of-state license plates.
For those who travel between California and another state for work, CHP says those drivers can get dual registration to keep the title of their car in the other state and pay the California registration for part of the year.
One Comment
Local police and sheriff should pull over these cars and trucks, too.
Why: Nearly half of the registration fees go to cities and counties.
The Cheaters website data should be shared with all local police and sheriffs.
City of Sacramento’s police POD intersection cameras captures many of these cheaters on its plate pictures. Those pictures should be shared with CHP.
Pull over cars with no plates or fake paper plates, too.
That’s what some of the out-of-state cheaters do; they remove their plate.