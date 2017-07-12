Getting Answers: Highway 99 Trash And A Stockton Road Closure

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A road that’s been closed for nine months and too much litter on a major highway—those are two of the topics we tackle as we continue to get answers for our CBS13 viewers.

Viewer Deborah Marcum-Carr emailed us to ask who’s responsible for all the trash she sees on her drive from Lodi to Elk Grove along Highway 99.

The answer is Caltrans. We reached out to officials with the agency, and they tell CBS13, “Most maintenance stations schedule litter pick-up in advance depending on personnel availability.”

Dennis Keaton from Caltrans also points out the last time all the major highway and roads in the state were cleaned was Earth Day.

There is a special request you can make, though, if you see a stretch of road that’s littered with trash. Caltrans asks that you contact them at either https://csr.dot.ca.gov/ or http://www.dot.ca.gov/onlineservices.html

On another topic, viewer Robert Cronk is concerned that his shortcut to work has been blocked since October.

We went out to the Stockton intersection of McKinley Avenue and Industrial Drive to see for ourselves.

It’s close all right—but finding out why there’s been a delay was tricky.

The city of Stockton tells us this is a corner where the city, the county and Union Pacific –all come together.

Stockton city officials tell us, “If a truck pulls forward to turn, it blocks the railroad crossing arms. So we need to create a different turn pocket, and U-P needs to do some construction.”

U-P tells us most of the work has been done. They’re simply waiting for all the signals to be synchronized.

They say they’re about a month away from finishing the project and the road should open up.

If you have a question you’d like us to answer, email Tony Lopez at tlopez@kovr.com or find him on Facebook or Twitter, @tlomedia.