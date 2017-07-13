Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about Summer League, and what we should take away from the Kings win. The guys then somehow started talking about “Good Bad” movies, and what makes a Good Bad movie. The guys also talked about Deangelo Williams comments about Cowboys fans, and how true his statements were. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Damien gave his “Hot Take” on the Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor fight, and if McGregor can actually knock Mayweather out. The guys also talked about the most valuable sports franchises, and if you would rather own the Dallas Cowboys, or 2 different franchises worth the same as the Cowboys. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with some of the changes that Adam Silver has talked about making to the NBA, and how those changes would affect the game. Next, with the sports year half way over, the guys gave their predictions on how 2017 will end in the sports world. Finally, the guys talked about the news of Scott Perry possibly taking the Knicks GM job, and what that will mean for the Kings and Knicks. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

