WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Don’t You, Forget About Me: The Lo-Down – 7/13

July 13, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr, MLB, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Abdel Nader #51 of the Boston Celtics during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boston won 86-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about Summer League, and what we should take away from the Kings win.  The guys then somehow started talking about “Good Bad” movies, and what makes a Good Bad movie.  The guys also talked about Deangelo Williams comments about Cowboys fans, and how true his statements were.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

gettyimages 814891868 Dont You, Forget About Me: The Lo Down 7/13

Credit: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

In the second hour of the show Damien gave his “Hot Take” on the Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor fight, and if McGregor can actually knock Mayweather out.  The guys also talked about the most valuable sports franchises, and if you would rather own the Dallas Cowboys, or 2 different franchises worth the same as the Cowboys.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

452225004 Dont You, Forget About Me: The Lo Down 7/13

(Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with some of the changes that Adam Silver has talked about making to the NBA, and how those changes would affect the game.  Next, with the sports year half way over, the guys gave their predictions on how 2017 will end in the sports world.  Finally, the guys talked about the news of Scott Perry possibly taking the Knicks GM job, and what that will mean for the Kings and Knicks.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch