French Camp Wood Shavings Facility Catches Fire

FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – A wood shavings facility in French Camp that caught fire continues to burn.

Firefighters were called to Stockton Wood Shavings along East French Camp Road late Thursday night.

To help fight the fire, firefighters have set up sprinklers. Crews are continuing to keep a close eye on the fire to make sure flames don’t spread.

Several employees are trying to figure out what to do with the rest of their day, as all of the wood shavings have caught fire.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

 

